TORONTO -- The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a police interaction left a civilian with life-threatening injuries in Brampton.

At around 4:10 p.m., Peel police received a call about gunshots fired inside a residential building in the area of Charolais Boulevard and McMurchy Avenue South.

When officers arrived at the scene, there was interaction between them and an adult male, police said.

A man in his 20s was then transferred to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

It is unknown how the man was injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police resulting in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or discharge of a firearm at a person.