Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man with critical injuries downtown.

On Thursday night, Toronto police responded to a collision in the area of Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East at around 11:45 p.m.

It is reported that a 34-year-old man was crossing Lake Shore Boulevard East when a black vehicle travelling east hit the man, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

"Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators," police said in a press release on Saturday.

Traffic Services is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.