    • Man facing charges after allegedly 'repeatedly' pointing laser at a police helicopter in Oshawa

    A Durham Regional Police logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives) A Durham Regional Police logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives)
    A 27-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly repeatedly pointing a laser at a police helicopter in Oshawa over the weekend.

    Durham Regional Police Service said they responded to the area of Deer Valley Drive and Snowbird Street, north of Rossland Road West and west of Thornton Road North, on Friday night, at around 11:05 p.m., after an Air1 helicopter was "repeatedly struck by a green laser."

    The laser pointing created an "immediate and serious" safety risk by endangering the lives of everyone inside the helicopter, police said.

    They did not say how many people were onboard.

    Police said they found three men walking along the roadway at the time and arrested the suspect with the help of the K9 unit. They added that the laser pointer was found near by.

    Arsh Sharma, of Oshawa, is facing and one count each of being intoxicated in a public place and failure to appear, and two counts of mischief endangering life. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2531, or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

