    • Man dies in hospital after shooting in Mississauga

    Police cruiser on the scene of a shooting in the area of Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto) Police cruiser on the scene of a shooting in the area of Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)

    A 26-year-old man has died in hospital following a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday evening, Peel Police say.

    Gunfire rang out in the area of Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive at around 5 p.m. and police said one man was later found at the scene suffering from “several” gunshot wounds, police said at a news conference on Thursday morning.

    He was taken to hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries.

    More to come…

