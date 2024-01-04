Man dies in hospital after shooting in Mississauga

A 26-year-old man has died in hospital following a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday evening, Peel Police say.

Gunfire rang out in the area of Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive at around 5 p.m. and police said one man was later found at the scene suffering from “several” gunshot wounds, police said at a news conference on Thursday morning.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries.

More to come…