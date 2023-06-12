Man dead, woman in hospital after 'targeted' residential shooting in Aurora, Ont.
A homicide investigation is underway in Aurora, Ont. after someone entered a home and shot two people, leaving one person dead, in what investigators are describing as a targeted shooting.
It happened at a home on Stubbs Lane, near Leslie and Wellington streets, at approximately 12:17 p.m. Monday, York Regional Police Sgt. Clint Whitney told reporters at the scene.
Whitney said police were called to the area for a report of a shooting at a residential address. When officers arrived on scene, he said, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Whitney said. The woman was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Whitney said the two victims are known to each other and lived at the residence, but investigastors are still working to determine the nature of their relationship.
A York Regional Police cruiser is seen at the site of a double shooting shooting in Aurora, Ont. on June 12, 2023 that left one person dead and another injured.
Although Whitney said there is no suspect information to release at this time, investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
“At this stage of the investigation, as you can appreciate it’s in its infancy, it’s very early stages, but the indications are that we’re looking at a targeted shooting,” he said, adding it’s unclear if the entry to the home was forced or not.
Images from the scene appear to show police tape at the entrance of a nearby residence.
“[This is] a quiet residential area. This sort of thing is very much out of the norm...” Whitney said.
Sgt. Clint Whitney speaks at the scene of a deadly double shooting in Aurora, Ont. on June 12, 2023.
Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time to call the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
As well, anyone who may have dashcam or home security footage of the area, before or after the incident, is asked to speak to investigators.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
