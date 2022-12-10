Man dead, another seriously injured in East York shooting

A man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in East York on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to an apartment building in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road at around 7:15 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was later found "away from the scene," police said. The victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police said a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

No description of the suspect and the vehicle have been released. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown. When asked whether the shooting was random or targeted, police said they did not yet have that information.

Duty Insp. Ted Lioumanis said there is no threat to public safety.

"There's quite a bit of surveillance video to go through right now. And it's still early on in the investigation," said Lioumanis.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.