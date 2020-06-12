Advertisement
Man dead after shooting outside Mississauga motel
Police are shown at the scene of a shooting investigation outside a Mississauga hotel in this aerial photo.
TORONTO -- A male victim has been pronounced dead on scene after an apparent shooting in a parking lot outside a Mississauga hotel on Friday morning.
Police were called to the Monte Carlo Inn on Dundas Street near Wharton Way at around 8 a.m.
Once on scene, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle.
Paramedics were dispatched but the victim was not transported to hospital.
Aerial footage of the scene shows a white car in the back corner of the parking lot with multiple bullet holes in its driver’s side window.
Police say that there is currently a large officer presence in the area as they investigate the shooting.
No information has been released about possible suspects at this time.