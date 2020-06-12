TORONTO -- A male victim has been pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in a parking lot outside of a Mississauga hotel on Friday morning.

Police were called to the Monte Carlo Inn on Dundas Street near Wharton Way at around 8 a.m.

Once on scene, they located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of a parked vehicle.

“We are still trying to determine the identity of the victim and that will help us determine if he was an occupant of the hotel or not,” Const. Kyle Villers said while updating the investigation at around 11 a.m.

“The victim is still present. The coroner will be attending to do his examination of the body and the surrounding area.”

Outside the hotel on Friday morning, CP24’s cameras did capture a male being led into the back of a police cruiser in handcuffs and then being driven away, though it is not clear what he was arrested for.

“Someone was arrested at the scene here,” Villers said. “They have not been charged at this time so we will not be discussing any further information about that person at this time.”

“Investigators are still trying to determine what, if any, part that this person played in this incident.”

Police say that there is currently a large officer presence in the area as they investigate the shooting.

Aerial footage of the scene shows a white car in the back corner of the parking lot with multiple bullet holes in its driver’s side window.

“We are asking anyone who has any further information – that may have heard any disturbance in this area from a period of time from last night until early this morning when police arrived on scene – we ask that they contact police with that information or if they feel more comfortable to contact Crime Stoppers,” Villers said.

No information has been released about possible suspects at this time.