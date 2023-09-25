Toronto

    • Man dead after collision between motorcycle and transport truck in Brampton

    A man is dead after collision between a motorcycle and transport truck in Brampton early Monday morning. A man is dead after collision between a motorcycle and transport truck in Brampton early Monday morning.

    A man is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and a transport truck in Brampton early Monday morning.

    It happened near Airport Road and Clark Boulevard just after 4 a.m.

    The circumstances leading up to the collision are not immediately clear.

    Police say that Airport Road is currently closed in both directions to accommodate an investigation.

    The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours, police say.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News