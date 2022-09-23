Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a pedestrian hit in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway, at around 6:15 a.m.

Peel paramedics say a man in his 40s was found with life-threatening injuries and rushed to a local hospital.

He has since succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital, police said.

Eglinton Avenue is closed between Erin Mills Parkway and Glen Erin Drive as police investigate.