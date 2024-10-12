TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after North York stabbing: TPS

    FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    A man has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in North York Friday night.

    According to police, the stabbing happened in the Finch Avenue and Keele Street area at 1:11 a.m.

    There, police and paramedics located a male victim in his 40s, who was subsequently transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police have not provided information on the suspect at this time.

