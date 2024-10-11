Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.

Police say that the woman was at a Tim Horton’s at Toy Avenue and Bayly Street at around 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle honked behind her.

The authorities say that the victim left the parking lot and headed westbound on Bayly Street but soon observed the suspect vehicle trying to catch up with her.

The victim turned into the Pickering GO Station in an effort to get away but the suspect then pulled up alongside her and threw a coffee at her car, police say.

At that point the victim continued westbound on Bayly Street but police say that the suspect made a U-turn and began driving directly at her.

“As the vehicles were approaching Liverpool Road the suspect shot at the victim, shattering the driver’s side window,” police said in a news release.

Police say that the woman sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black Jaguar SUV.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone with cell phone, dashcam, surveillance footage, or information about this incident to contact police,” the news release notes.