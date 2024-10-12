TORONTO
    • School instructor facing sex assault charges in Mississauga: Police

    A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two children while working as an instructor in a Mississauga school.

    Peel Regional Police say that the assaults happened in September. Police did not identify the school where the assaults happened, however they said that it was at a “religious school.”

    “In September 2024, the suspect male was working as an instructor at a religious school in the city of Mississauga,” a news release reads. “While working at the school, it is alleged that he sexually assaulted two children.”

    The male has been identified as 32-year-old Ahmed Alhajahmed. Alhajahmed has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

    Police say that Alhajahmed was held pending a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

