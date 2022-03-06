Man dead after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police said the collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street East and Bond Street, east of Yonge Street.
When emergency crews arrived, they located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries and had no vital signs.
He was rushed to a trauma centre, where was pronounced dead.
Duty Insp. Roger Caracciolo said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
When asked what exactly occurred, Caracciolo said they are still investigating to determine that.
Roads in the area are closed as police investigate the collision.
