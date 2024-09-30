TORONTO
    Police identify man found fatally shot in Toronto's Weston area

    Toronto police have identified a man who was found fatally shot early Monday morning in a plaza in the city's Weston area. 

    Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West, just before 7:30 a.m. after one person was found with a gunshot wound.

    The victim, who has been identified by police as 42-year-old Anthony McBean, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the city's 66th murder victim of 2024.

    Police officers and detectives could be seen canvassing a shopping plaza on the northwest corner of the intersection late Monday morning.

    People were also seen consoling each other at the scene.

    Duty Insp. Todd Jocko told CP24 that the homicide unit has taken over the investigation and is looking into whether the victim was shot earlier in the morning and then later found at the scene.

    “We’re trying to gather as much information as we can, that’s why we’re looking for any video or any witnesses in the early hours of this morning,” he said.

    No suspect description has been released.

    Toronto police are asking anyone with information, including anyone who was driving in the area with dashcam footage or any businesses in the area with security footage, to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

