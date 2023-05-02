Man crashes car into home with Brampton girl inside

A man crashed a car into the side of a home in Brampton with a child inside on Monday night.

Peel Regional Police said the driver first hit two parked cars before slamming into the side of a house at Edenbrook Hill and Bovaird drives at 11:45 p.m.

Inside the home, there was a female child who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

A male passenger in one of the cars was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

COLLISION

- Edenbrook Hill Dr / Bovaird Dr W #Brampton

- Veh struck 2 parked cars & into side of occupied home

- Driver fled on foot @PRPK9 tracking

- Suspect: Ml, South Asian, 5'5, blk hair, blood on his face, running with a limp

- R/C 11:45pm

- 23-0140594 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 2, 2023

Police are still searching for the driver who they say ran away limping with blood on his face.

Officers are describing the male suspect as South Asian standing 5'5 with black hair as they continue to search for him.