TORONTO -- A man has been charged with murder after a woman pulled from a burning Toronto apartment died in hospital.

On Jan. 13, emergency crews were called to a Scarborough apartment building, near Warden and Sheppard avenues, around 3:05 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire.

Capt. David Eckerman with Toronto Fire said that flames were shooting out of the 18th floor when they arrived at the scene.

A woman, later identified by authorities as 49-year-old Maryna Kudzianiuk, was pulled from the fire and rushed to hospital in critical condition. She later died of her injuries.

Sources previously told CP24 that the woman was found in a bathtub suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

In a news release issued the day after the fire, police said that following a post-mortem examination, Kudzianiuk’s death was deemed a homicide. Detectives have not released Kudzianiuk’s cause of death.

Police said Ricardo Miraballes, 37, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with first degree murder.

Detectives are urging anyone who had contact with Miraballes before Jan. 13 or has information about the investigation to contact detectives at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.