TORONTO -- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a police-involved shooting near Scarborough Town Centre Saturday afternoon left a man with serious injuries.

In a news release issued Saturday, the SIU said that the inicident happened after Toronto Police officers in several unmarked vehicles were obseriving a 37-year-old man who was a "person of interest" in an invetigation.

"Shortly after noon, officers in several unmarked vehicles proceeded to conduct a takedown of a red pickup truck being operated by the man on McCowan Road, south of Town Centre Court," the release reads.

SIU investigators said that there was an "interaction" and multiple officers then dischraged their firearms, striking the man multiple times.

Toronto paramedics said that the adult male was then transported to hospital in serious condition. The man was also arrested, according to Toronto police.

Five investigators and three forensic have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.

The SIU is called in to investigate any incidents in the province involving police officers that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.