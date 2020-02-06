TORONTO -- A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of his elderly father who was allegedly left without help for several days after he fell out of a chair in his Toronto home.

Toronto police said the 86-year-old man, identified as Joon Kim, was pronounced dead in May 2018 after being found unresponsive in his home in the Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Police said on April 8, 2018, Kim fell out of a chair onto the floor in his bedroom. It’s alleged his 52-year-old son, who was living at the home, did not help him.

On April 13, 2018, his son called an ambulance and Kim was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead more than a month later in hospital on May 26, 2018, police said.

In 2018, his son, identified by police as Ji Yong Kim, was charged with failing to provide the necessities of life and criminal negligence causing death.

Police said the case is now before the courts and an additional manslaughter charge was laid during the preliminary inquiry.