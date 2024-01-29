Man charged in connection suspected hate-motivated vandalism at Jewish school in Toronto

Police have charged a man who allegedly vandalized a Jewish school in Toronto in what they’re calling a suspected-hate motivated offence.

Toronto police said the incident happened on Dec. 18 in the area of Vaughan Road and Eglinton Avenue West, near Dufferin Street.

Officers say a man was walking nearby when he allegedly vandalized the front steps of the school.

Police charged 40-year-old Ian Locke, of Toronto, on Friday with mischief interfere with property.

The charge has not been tested in court.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.