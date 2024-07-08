TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man charged after allegedly exposing genitals in downtown Toronto washroom

    Jay Braga, 62, of Toronto (Toronto police handout) Jay Braga, 62, of Toronto (Toronto police handout)
    A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself in a washroom in downtown Toronto over the weekend.

    Police say the incident happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Bay and Adelaide streets.

    It is alleged that a suspect followed a victim into the washroom and watched them go to the bathroom. Police say the suspect then exposed their genitals to the victim before fleeing the scene.

    As a result, 62-year-old Jay Braga has been arrested and charged with one count of voyeurism and one count of performing an indecent act.

    The accused made his first court appearance on Sunday.

    Police said they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact 416-808-5200. 

