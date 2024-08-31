TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man charged after alleged 'indecent act' in family shower area at Toronto pool

    Maseehullah Stanikzai
    

    A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly "committing an indecent act" in the family shower area of a public pool.

    On Friday, at around 4:20 p.m., police said they were called to High Park’s outdoor pool, located in the area of High Park Avenue and Bloor Street West.

    Officers allege the accused was showering when someone saw him doing something indecent, prompting the suspect to threaten another person "who heard the commotion."

    Responding officers arrested the accused at the pool, and charged Maseehullah Stanikzai with indecent act and uttering threats. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Investigators believe there may be witnesses who left before officers arrived and urge them to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

