Man arrested for impaired driving after SUV slams into pole in Scarborough
A vehicle that crashed into a pole near McNicoll and Bramblebrook avenues on Friday morning is shown. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 6:14AM EST
A man was arrested for impaired driving after crashing a Porsche SUV into a sidewalk pole in Scarborough early Friday morning.
It happened near McNicoll and Bramblebrook avenues at around 12:45 a.m.
Police say that no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Police have since cleared the scene.