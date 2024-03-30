Man allegedly threw knife toward people, cars outside TTC subway station

A man was allegedly throwing a knife toward people and cars outside of an east-end TTC subway station, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the area of Bloor Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, outside of Castle Frank Station, just before 10:45 a.m.

Officers said a man was seen waving a knife around as well as throwing it. Police describe him as a five-foot-seven man in his 40s with dark hair and wearing a long black trench coat.

In a follow-up post on X, formerly Twitter, police confirmed they had located the man and added that there were no reports of injuries.