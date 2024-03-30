Man allegedly threw knife toward people, cars outside TTC subway station
A man was allegedly throwing a knife toward people and cars outside of an east-end TTC subway station, Toronto police say.
Police were called to the area of Bloor Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, outside of Castle Frank Station, just before 10:45 a.m.
Officers said a man was seen waving a knife around as well as throwing it. Police describe him as a five-foot-seven man in his 40s with dark hair and wearing a long black trench coat.
In a follow-up post on X, formerly Twitter, police confirmed they had located the man and added that there were no reports of injuries.
'They have to be caught as soon as possible': Brampton road rage victim speaks out as police search for 4 suspects
The driver of the vehicle that was at the centre of the road rage incident in Brampton last week is speaking out about the 'scary' ordeal he, his wife, and her friend went though.
'Trying to steal back voters': Strategists weigh in on Liberal budget messaging plan
The Liberals are deploying a new pre-budget marketing strategy that will see most of the upcoming federal budget announced before it is actually tabled in the House of Commons on April 16.
From strangers to siblings: DNA testing unveils family connection and sparks musical collaboration
In a story of discovery and connection, two musicians from southern Ontario have found themselves not just united by music, but by blood, thanks to DNA testing.
How Beyonce answered Dolly Parton’s call and switched up the lyrics to 'Jolene'
During a 2022 interview with 'The Daily Show,' Parton was asked about the hundreds of cover versions of her 1973 country classic 'Jolene' and the one artist yet to record the song who Parton hoped would do so, Beyoncé.
This historical tavern in Toronto is closing after nearly 200 years
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
For years she thought her son had died of an overdose. The police video changed all that
Austin Hunter Turner died in 2017, on a night that his mother has rewound and replayed again and again, trying to make sense of what happened.
Dog reunited with owner days after 'misstep in the cargo loading process,' airline says
Moose, a dog that was supposed to be on an outgoing Alaska Airlines flight Tuesday from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, has been reunited with its owner after a "misstep in the cargo loading process," the airline said.
Ambassadors lay flowers at site of Moscow concert hall massacre
Foreign diplomats in Russia laid flowers on Saturday at the site of last week’s attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 144 people.
Vancouver rapper falls on ice during Canucks game performance
The Vancouver Canucks weren’t the only ones who stumbled during Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.
Montreal
-
'Using art to talk about science': Montreal dance show explores flaws in cardiovascular system
Art and science beat in unison in a new show by Montreal choreographer Rhodnie Désir, who undertook a documentary process to create a production exploring the flaws of the heart and cardiovascular systems.
-
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
-
Fire ravages Les Fruits de mer de l'Est shrimp processing plant in Matane
A major fire broke out at the Les Fruits de mer de l'Est du Québec shrimp processing plant in Matane Friday evening.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police warn of Facebook Marketplace fraud
The Ottawa Police Service says its fraud unit has been seeing a rise in the numbers of Marketplace scams.
-
Dog found on Highway 401 by tow truck driver, reunited with owner: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police took to X to thank the community and MeowTown for the help they offered to locate the owner of an English Mastiff dog who was found on Highway 401 on Friday.
-
Truck going 64 km/hr over speed limit, without insurance stopped by OPP on Highway 401
The Ontario Provincial Police says a driver from South Stormont is facing charges after being caught going 64 km/hr above speed limit on Highway 401 Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto man, 21, charged with impaired driving after crashing in cottage country
Officers in the Parry Sound area started the long weekend with an early morning call about a single-vehicle crash Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
-
Field, Ont., residents told to 'stay inside' as police searched for 'dangerous' suspects
A lot of concern and speculation is circulating in the small northern Ontario community of Field on Friday after a massive police search for "dangerous" suspects.
Kitchener
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Kitchener wins first game in series with Erie
Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.
-
'A walk down nostalgia lane': Sonny's fish and chips return for one day only
It was a busy day at Morty's Pub on Good Friday, as people flocked to the Waterloo hot spot to get their fill of fish and chips.
-
London
-
Injuries non-life-threatening after single-vehicle rollover
Injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening after the driver of a vehicle was taken to a local trauma centre following a single--vehicle crash.
-
London firefighters don't want to come to your Easter dinner
After being called to two fires caused by unattended cooking in two days, London fire is spreading the message that, "Cooking fires are preventable."
-
SIU probe deems OPP officer’s shot fired at man in Aylmer, Ont. to be reasonable
An investigation by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined is was reasonable for a police officer to shoot her gun at a man in Aylmer, Ont.
Windsor
-
Car hits pole on Riverside Drive West
Windsor police responded to a crash on Riverside Drive West on Thursday night.
-
Gate aims to deter partying at downtown parking lot
A city committee has backed a new gated entry for a downtown parking lot that has prompted partying complaints.
-
Hockey stick assault in Chatham
On Friday night, police were called to a home on Florence Street where they learned a man allegedly assaulted two other people with a hockey stick.
Barrie
-
Drysdale's Farm hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt
More than a hundred kids participated in Drysdale's annual Easter Egg hunt on Good Friday.
-
Two charged with impaired driving in Orillia care home incident
Two individuals have been arrested and charged after an impaired driving incident at a local care home in Orillia.
-
OPP seeking public assistance related to Wasaga Beach robbery
Huronia West OPP is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Wasaga Beach robbery.
Winnipeg
-
Hundreds mark Good Friday with Public Way of the Cross
Hundreds of community members marked Good Friday with the 35th annual Public Way of the Cross, presented by the Archdiocese of Winnipeg.
-
WFPS battle fires in William Whyte, Weston Shops neighbourhoods
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to calls on Selkirk Avenue and Keewatin Street just over six hours apart.
-
Parker Lands project back on the table after years of planning, delays
A housing development south of Winnipeg’s Grant Park neighbourhood is one step closer to reality after years of back-and-forth in city hall and court.
Atlantic
-
Amid rising holiday demand, Feed Nova Scotia advocates for accessible food options
Feed Nova Scotia says ahead of the Easter holiday, many individuals and families are facing food insecurity and festivities can amplify their struggles.
-
N.B. man dies following single-vehicle crash in Richibouctou-Village
A 40-year-old man from Richibouctou-Village, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community on Thursday.
-
Halifax RCMP are searching for a suspect in a Shoppers Drug Mart robbery
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday night at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the city's Fairview neighbourhood.
N.L.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton broadcasting giant Bruce Hogle dead at 95
An Edmonton broadcasting pioneer has passed away.
-
'Part of the history': Rivals for Alberta NDP leadership torn on federal party ties
What began as a race to pick a new leader for Alberta’s Opposition NDP has triggered a broader existential debate over why being provincially orange must automatically tie you to the federal brand.
-
Rebels strike first in second overtime to win Game 1 5-4 against Medicine Hat
Kalan Lind scored the game-winning goal at 1:15 of double overtime to cap a run of five unanswered goals in the Red Deer Rebels' 5-4 comeback win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday in Western Hockey League playoff action.
Calgary
-
-
-
Lethbridge’s Christa Deguchi wins gold at Antalya Grand Slam judo competition
Canada's Christa Deguchi defeated Brazil's Jessica Lima on Friday to win gold in the under-57 kilogram category at the Antalya Grand Slam judo competition.
Regina
-
'5 Days for the Homeless' campaign raises over $30,000 for local non-profit organization
The University of Regina’s Hill Business Students’ Society wrapped up their ‘5 Days for the Homeless’ campaign Friday.
-
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
-
Sask. mother claims ministry ignoring requests to remove black mold from social services home
A Saskatoon mother says the Ministry of Social Services ignored several requests to have black mold removed from her provincial housing corporation home.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon marks Good Friday with annual religious celebration
Good Friday in Saskatoon brought the Christian community out into the snow for the annual hallmark way of the cross prayer walk for the second time since the pandemic.
-
-
Saskatoon celebrates first-ever community feast and round dance
Heading to the Easter long weekend, the City of Saskatoon along with numerous partners hosted the very first community round dance and feast Thursday evening.
Vancouver
-
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.
-
Sea to Sky Highway crash sends 1 to hospital in serious condition
One person was transported to hospital in serious condition Friday after a crash temporarily closed the Sea to Sky Highway.
-
Fisheries officials monitoring orphaned orca calf in lagoon off Vancouver Island
Efforts to coax an orphaned whale calf out of a lagoon off Vancouver Island have been paused and fisheries officials are now monitoring the animal from afar until the tidal situation improves, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
-
-
