TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man allegedly threw knife toward people, cars outside TTC subway station

    A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    A man was allegedly throwing a knife toward people and cars outside of an east-end TTC subway station, Toronto police say.

    Police were called to the area of Bloor Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, outside of Castle Frank Station, just before 10:45 a.m.

    Officers said a man was seen waving a knife around as well as throwing it. Police describe him as a five-foot-seven man in his 40s with dark hair and wearing a long black trench coat.

    In a follow-up post on X, formerly Twitter, police confirmed they had located the man and added that there were no reports of injuries.

