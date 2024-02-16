Man allegedly impersonated a police officer while boarding a TTC bus

Police are searching for a man who allegedly identified himself as a police officer, wearing a vest with a City of Toronto logo on it, as he boarded a TTC bus earlier this month.

It happened on Feb. 7, at around 5:15 p.m., in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West, located near Sheppard-Yonge Station.

Toronto police said the suspect verbally identified themselves as an officer, but when the bus driver asked for identification, he refused to show any kind.

Officers describe the suspect as a five-foot-nine man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with a black moustache. At the time, he wore a blue jacket, green sweater, green pants, white framed sunglasses, a brown and white baseball hat and a black balaclava.

Police said he was also wearing a black vest with a City of Toronto logo and had a Toronto police business card tucked into it.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.