Raptors 905 open tryout sets tone for entire organization as Raptors continue rebuild
Rebuilding the Toronto Raptors and making them one of the top teams in the NBA again is a project that starts from the ground up.
The Raptors 905, Toronto's G-League affiliate, held open tryouts Saturday at the OVO Athletic Centre, the training facility for the NBA club.
Luke Winn, the organization's director of prospect strategy, said the 905 were looking for at least one player from the tryout to attend training camp.
"I think this is a really important stage for the youth movement on the Raptors," said Winn near the baseline of one of the practice courts. "We did four draft picks this year and a number of undrafted rookies we think are intriguing and our goal first and foremost is to develop them in a competitive and winning environment.
"It will be a success if those (rookies) are ready to contribute for the Raptors, regardless of what happens this season."
A 15-game losing streak saw the Raptors finish last season 25-57 after a series of trades radically changed the roster and effectively ended the team's 2019 NBA championship era.
Toronto then picked shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter 19th overall in the NBA draft on June 26. Power forward Jonathan Mogbo (31st), point guard Jamal Shead (45th), and forward Ulrich Chomche (57th) were selected the next day.
Training camp begins Oct. 1 in Montreal and it's not clear if any of those four will stick with the Raptors. It is, however, very likely that all four picks will spend at least some time with the 905, who play out of the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in nearby Mississauga, Ont.
"Those projects are all very important to us," said Winn on creating an environment that will push the picks to work their hardest. "We have guys competing for spots right now in Raptors training camp and the ones who do not necessarily make it will move on to the 905 within the next few weeks and that'll build the core of our team."
Combo guard Gradey Dick, who Toronto selected 13th overall in the 2023 draft, is a perfect example of that. Although he started last season on the Raptors' roster, he shuttled back and forth from the 905 a few times including a conditioning stint in December and January that turned his season around.
"We had a very conscious mindset of what we wanted (Dick) to get out of his assignment stints with the 905," said Winn. "Development's not easy. The G League is so talented right now that you don't get anything handed to you that way.
"You have to go through some things. When (Dick) came back to the Raptors later on in the season, he was ready to contribute in a meaningful way."
Creating that proving ground on the Raptors 905 begins with their new head coach Drew Jones. The 37-year-old Jones was named the G-League team's sixth-ever head coach June 24. Saturday's tryout was his first time meeting with media.
"Habits, hard work, our environment, is going to be key," said Jones. "Who we are matters, the way the building feels matters.
"I'm excited about the season, for sure, but I'm more excited about creating the atmosphere where our talent can really grow and thrive."
That care was evident during the tryout.
Jones stopped one scrimmage to tell players that if someone is knocked to the ground that everyone should help him back up. After the morning session wrapped up, he called a huddle of the four dozen players together to thank them for their time, but then told them it was important that they thank every coach and referee at the tryout too.
"Guys have got to want to be here," said Jones, who played professionally in Europe before coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder's G-League affiliate. "I think it starts with us, our staff, our culture, who we are.
"Guys have got to want to come to work and feel like we're investing in them, in their development."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024.
