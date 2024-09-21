TORONTO
Toronto

Toronto crash involving motorcycle sends one person to hospital

Emergency crews are pictured at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday September 21, 2024. Emergency crews are pictured at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday September 21, 2024.
One person was taken to hospital after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in the Fairbank area overnight.

It happened at Castlefield Avenue and Caledonia Road around 1:20 a.m.

Toronto police said a man in his 30s was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.

