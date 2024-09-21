Three people injured in serious crash on Markham highway
Three people were taken to hospital following a serious collision which shut down Hwy. 48 in Markham late Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to the highway, near Major MacKenzie Drive, around 11:40 p.m. following a two-vehicle collision.
Ontario Provincial Police said three people were injured in the crash.
They said a male driver from Stouffville was in life threatening condition, while a female passenger – also from Stouffville – suffered life-altering injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a male from Markham, sustained minor injuries.
Images from the scene show two crumpled vehicles on the side of the road. One of them appears to have knocked down a traffic light.
The crash shut down the highway in both directions for hours, with all lanes reopening around 6:15 a.m.
OPP are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact police.
Police are pictured at the scene of a serious crash near Major MacKenzie Drive and Highway 48 in Markham Friday September 21st 2024.
