TORONTO
Toronto

Three people injured in serious crash on Markham highway

Police and firefighters are pictured at the scene of a serious crash near Major MacKenzie Drive and Highway 48 in Markham Friday September 21st 2024. Police and firefighters are pictured at the scene of a serious crash near Major MacKenzie Drive and Highway 48 in Markham Friday September 21st 2024.
Share

Three people were taken to hospital following a serious collision which shut down Hwy. 48 in Markham late Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the highway, near Major MacKenzie Drive, around 11:40 p.m. following a two-vehicle collision.

Ontario Provincial Police said three people were injured in the crash.

They said a male driver from Stouffville was in life threatening condition, while a female passenger – also from Stouffville – suffered life-altering injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a male from Markham, sustained minor injuries.

Images from the scene show two crumpled vehicles on the side of the road. One of them appears to have knocked down a traffic light.

The crash shut down the highway in both directions for hours, with all lanes reopening around 6:15 a.m.

OPP are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact police.

Police are pictured at the scene of a serious crash near Major MacKenzie Drive and Highway 48 in Markham Friday September 21st 2024.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News