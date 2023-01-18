Major fast food company confirms it was behind the TTC 'French Toast Guy'

Images of "french toast guy" seen dining onboard the TTC. (TikTok/impishfondue) Images of "french toast guy" seen dining onboard the TTC. (TikTok/impishfondue)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton