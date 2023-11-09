TORONTO
Toronto

    • Lockdown at Port Colborne school lifted after reports of firearm on property

    Three schools in Port Colborne are in lockdown after a gun was reportedly brough onto school property, police say. (X/Niagara Regional Police Service) Three schools in Port Colborne are in lockdown after a gun was reportedly brough onto school property, police say. (X/Niagara Regional Police Service)

    The lockdown at a Port Colborne high school has been lifted after a firearm was reportedly brought onto school property Thursday.

    Niagara police officers were called to Port Colborne High School Thursday afternoon to respond to the reports.

    Two other schools in the area were also placed under lockdown out of an abundance of caution but the orders were later lifted, police said.

    Niagara Regional Police’s Emergency Task Unit remained on scene searching for the firearm until after 6 p.m.

    In an update, police said the schools impacted by the lockdowns had all been “cleared and deemed safe.”

    It’s unclear if the firearm called into police was actually on school property at any time.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News