Lockdown at Port Colborne school lifted after reports of firearm on property

The lockdown at a Port Colborne high school has been lifted after a firearm was reportedly brought onto school property Thursday.

Niagara police officers were called to Port Colborne High School Thursday afternoon to respond to the reports.

Two other schools in the area were also placed under lockdown out of an abundance of caution but the orders were later lifted, police said.

Niagara Regional Police’s Emergency Task Unit remained on scene searching for the firearm until after 6 p.m.

In an update, police said the schools impacted by the lockdowns had all been “cleared and deemed safe.”

It’s unclear if the firearm called into police was actually on school property at any time.