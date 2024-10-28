How the TTC plans to keep city moving during Taylor Swift's stay
The TTC is sharing details about how it plans to cope with the massive influx of Taylor Swift fans into Toronto’s core during the superstar’s six-show stay in the city.
“We have been speaking to other transit agencies to learn from their experiences, and we are ready to make all the concert goers' experiences as smooth as possible,” TTC CEO Greg Percy said in a statement. “Our experience with playoff sports, New Year’s Eve, and other large-scale events gives me confidence that we are ready for the Eras Tour shows.”
Swift is bringing The Era’s Tour to the Rogers Centre Nov. 14-23.
Some 60,000 fans are expected to attend each show and thousands are expected to take part in Taylgate'24 – a pre-concert event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Overlapping events at Scotiabank Arena are also expected to add another 10,000 – 20,000 people to the area every night as well.
“With close to a quarter million people expected in our city during this stop on the tour, public transit is going to be the best way to get to the shows and other events,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement.
The TTC said Monday that its staff have been working “for months” to coordinate plans for the visit with other city agencies.
The plan includes more frequent service on subways, streetcars and buses servicing the downtown core on concert days, as well as express buses to Spadina Station following the shows.
“The TTC will have extra service on key routes throughout the period of the shows, with special attention being paid to the post-show surge,” the transit agency said.
Special signage will be posted to help direct concert-goers and the TTC says a full transit plan for those coming into the core will be available at ttc.ca/taylor.
‘Dozens’ of extra staff to be deployed
The TTC said it will also be “enhancing safety and security measures” on the system.
Dozens of TTC staff, special constables and first responders will be positioned around Rogers Centre, Union Station and throughout the core.
“There will also be staff at key street-level locations to assist with directions, provide alternate route suggestions, and monitor station crowding,” the TTC said.
Access to Union Station will be carefully monitored following each show, with staff working to reduce crowding on platforms.
Extra buses will also be on standby in the event of a subway disruption.
Highlights from the plan:
Subways
- On show days from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Line 1 trains will run roughly every three minutes and Line 2 trains will run roughly every four minutes.
Streetcars
- 509 Harbourfront streetcars will resume regular service between Union Station and Exhibition Loop with at least four additional streetcars running on show days
- 511 Bathurst streetcars will run from Bathurst Station to Union Station on concert nights until Nov. 17, when they will run to Union as scheduled service.
Buses
- 510D Spadina bus replacement will operate normally, with an additional 15 buses operating frequently on concert days. After the shows, these extra buses will run northbound direct to Spadina Station, stopping only to drop off at King, Queen, Dundas and College streets.
- The 19 Bay route will get an extra 10 buses on concert days. After the shows, they will operate northbound direct to Bay Station, stopping to do drop-off only at King, Queen, Dundas and College streets.
