Warm weather may not stick around for Toronto trick-or-treaters

A child leaves after receiving free Halloween candy from a local businessman, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Locals seek a return to normalcy after a shooting that claimed 18 lives in their community on Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Matt York) A child leaves after receiving free Halloween candy from a local businessman, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Locals seek a return to normalcy after a shooting that claimed 18 lives in their community on Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Matt York)
It is not yet clear if warm weather will hold out for trick-or-treaters on Thursday night as a stretch of summerlike temperatures arrive ahead of Halloween.

The temperature in Toronto is expected to gradually rise, beginning Tuesday when the daytime high hits 17 C, Environment Canada says.

Even warmer weather is on tap for Wednesday. The national weather agency is calling for sunshine and a high 23 C, feeling closer to 27 when factoring in the humidity.

On Halloween, windy conditions will be accompanied by a high of 22 C, about 12 degrees warmer than the average for this time of year.

“Thursday will be a warm day. But a low pressure system and associated cold front is expected to arrive in the evening hours, bringing wet weather,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

“The models are not in perfect alignment of the timing of the wet weather. It’s likely to start around the dinner hour. But light showers could arrive earlier ahead of the cold front in the afternoon.”

The temperature is expected to drop to 8 C overnight Thursday.

“A cold front dips down form the north Thursday evening, bringing showers and opening the floodgates on cool air that will spill in for Friday,” he added.

“The weekend will offer a sun/cloud mix and a continuation of near normal temps. Slightly warmer winds return for the start of the next work week.” 

