12-year-old girl among teenage suspects charged in 'suspicious' Ontario house fire

    Four teenagers, including a 12-year-old girl, are facing charges after police say they set an Oshawa, Ont. home on fire while the residents were inside.

    The fire, which police estimate caused more than $2 million worth of damage to multiple homes, started just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 6 at a residence near Eddystone and Okanagan paths.

    Police said the home was occupied at the time, but an unknown number of people inside were able to escape. No injuries were reported.

    Investigators deemed the fire suspicious and in a news release issued on Oct. 7, police asked to speak with any witnesses or individuals who had video of the fire.

    In an update on Tuesday, police said the investigation determined that the fire was deliberately set, and charged four teenage girls.

    The suspects, who are between the ages of 12 and 16, are facing charges of arson – disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

    Three of the suspects, including the 12 year old, were also charged with intimidation by threats of violence.

    Police did not release a possible motive for the arson.

    The suspects cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. 

