More frozen waffles recalled in Ontario as Health Canada review continues

Health Canada is continuing its investigation into waffles possibly contaminated by Listeria after more items sold exclusively at a retail location in Napanee, Ont. were recalled.

The new recall impacts Country Traditions Frozen Food Outlet brand Homestyle Waffles with “packed on” codes from 24242 to 24302.

It comes after hundreds of frozen waffle products, including some on Canadian grocery store shelves, were recalled by the U.S. manufacturer TreeHouse Foods Inc. due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Brands sold in Canada include Great Value, Compliments, and No Name.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness,” Health Canada said on its website.

“Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.”

There have been no reports of illness associated with the recalled products so far.

Health Canada has said that its ongoing review “may lead to the recall of other products.”