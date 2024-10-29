TORONTO
Toronto

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto suffers serious injuries: police

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Toronto suffered serious injuries, Toronto police say.
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries late Monday night after a collision in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

It happened at around 10:42 p.m. in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West. 

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and the driver remained at the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital via emergency run.

The eastbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue West are closed at Guestville Avenue due to the police investigation.

