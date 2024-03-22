LIVE UPDATES: Toronto hit with spring snowstorm, up to 19 cm expected

Toronto is being hit by a spring snowstorm that’s expected to drop as much as 15 centimetres of snow on some parts of the city by Friday night.

The snow has already started to fall and the city is under an active snowfall warning.

Here’s what happening right now:

5:10 p.m. Nearly 5 per cent of Toronto Pearson flights cancelled

Toronto Pearson International Airport shared a video of the current snowfall on X, formerly Twitter. Currently, about 4.6 per cent of the airport's flights have been cancelled by airlines, and the airport says it is seeing "some delays."

5 p.m. Toronto police urge drivers to 'use caution'

In a statement on X, Toronto police reminded locals that the city is under a snowfall warning.

"Please use caution. Drivers slow down and drive to the weather conditions," the post reads.

4:45 p.m. Up to 19 centimetres of snow now forecasted

Environment Canada says up to 19 centimetres of snow is now forecasted to fall in Toronto through the evening.

The weather agency says peak snowfall rates of two to three centimetres per hour is possible.

Tonight's snow may significantly impact the commute home from work, Environment Canada says, urging locals to monitor alerts and forecasts for the evening.

3 P.M. Service suspended at 56 bus stops

Service at 56 bus stops across the city has been suspended to “safeguard customers and maintain operational efficiency,” the TTC said.

The transit agency said the planned suspension affects bus stops prone to “weather-related disruptions.” Riders are asked use the nearest alternative stops that remain in operation.

The list of affected stops can be found here.

12:30 P.M. Toronto delivers update on snow response

The city said crews started salting major arterial roads and collector routes at 11:30 a.m. to prevent freezing and frost before the afternoon commute. Local roads are set to be salted between 2 and 3 p.m.

Vincent Sferrazza, director of operations and maintenance of Toronto’s transportation services, said crews are hoping to get at least two rounds of salting done by the time heavier snow starts to fall after 3 p.m.

Sferrazza said the city has been tracking the weather event and crews proactively salted the roads on Wednesday, which he said gave the city a “good head start” in its snow-clearing operations.

When the snow does start to accumulate, the city will start plowing major roads and transit routes at 5 cm and residential streets at 8 cm.

“So we ask residents to please be patient and allow us to get those rounds of salting and plowing in and hopefully that would resolve any issues that may have arisen,” he said.

11:15 A.M. TTC deploying extra staff, buses

The TTC says extra staff members, buses and maintenance vehicles are being deployed as the snow starts to fall.

The additional buses will be brought online on a “route-by-route” basis and deployed to areas where heavy snowfall historically results in significant slowdowns, detour or disruptions.

At 3 p.m., the TTC said service at 56 bus stops will be suspended to “safeguard customers and maintain operational efficiency.” The list of impacted stops, which the transit agency said are prone to “weather-related disruptions,” can be found here.

11 A.M. Pearson says 'give yourself some extra time'

The snow is falling at Toronto Pearson International Airport and officials are advising travellers to give themselves extra time to avoid missing their flight.

Customers are encouraged to check the airport’s departures portal for any changes to the status of their flight.

This is a developing story. More to come.