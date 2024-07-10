TORONTO
    Live chickens, lane closures on Hwy 401 after collision in Milton: police

    Police are advising of heavy traffic on part of Highway 401 after a transport truck carrying live chickens collided with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton.

    At 7:30 a.m., Ontario provincial police said they were responding to a crash on Highway 401, west of James Snow Parkway. The truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Police said there are live chickens on the highway and that the incident has caused heavy traffic. The province's Animal Welfare Services has been called to the scene.

    Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes as lane closures are expected until at least 12 p.m.

