Shooting in Toronto's west end sends man to hospital; 2 suspects sought

Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the west end Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to Saskatchewan Road and Dufferin Street, south of the Gardiner Expressway, at 7:45 p.m. for reports of someone shot.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 they transported the victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said one suspect is described as a brown male with long dark hair, wearing a brown shirt and black shorts and carrying a “Nike” pouch.

The other suspect was last seen wearing a white bandana and a light brown shirt, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.