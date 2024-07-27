TORONTO
Toronto

    • Shooting in Toronto's west end sends man to hospital; 2 suspects sought

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near Dufferin Street and Saskatchewan Road on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a shooting near Dufferin Street and Saskatchewan Road on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the west end Saturday night.

    Emergency crews responded to Saskatchewan Road and Dufferin Street, south of the Gardiner Expressway, at 7:45 p.m. for reports of someone shot.

    When officers arrived, police said they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

    Toronto paramedics told CP24 they transported the victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said one suspect is described as a brown male with long dark hair, wearing a brown shirt and black shorts and carrying a “Nike” pouch.

    The other suspect was last seen wearing a white bandana and a light brown shirt, police said.

    The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News