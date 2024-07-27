TORONTO
Toronto

    • Blue Jays trade longtime catcher Danny Jansen to Red Sox for three prospects

    Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen against the San Francisco Giants during a baseball game Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen against the San Francisco Giants during a baseball game Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    Share

    The Toronto Blue Jays traded catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox for three prospects on Saturday.

    Jansen had played his entire MLB career in Toronto and was the longest-serving Blue Jay on the roster, making his debut with the club on Aug. 13, 2018.

    The 29-year-old has six home runs, 18 RBIs and a .212 batting average this season.

    In return, Toronto received infielder Cutter Coffey, infielder Eddinson Paulino and right-handed pitcher Gilberto Batista.

    The Blue Jays have been active with Tuesday's MLB trade deadline approaching.

    Toronto traded reliever Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs for two prospects earlier Saturday, a day after shipping reliever Yimi Garcia to the Seattle Mariners.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News