TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man wanted after one person sexually assaulted while standing in line at Scarborough store

    Toronto police have released photos of a man accused of sexually assaulting a person while standing in line at a store in Scarborough on Thursday.

    Police said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road at 7:15 p.m.

    Officers learned that an individual was waiting in line at a store when one of the men standing behind allegedly sexually assaulted them.

    Police said the victim confronted the man and left the store. Meanwhile, the suspect fled the area in a silver Infinity FX SUV.

    He is described as 40 to 49 years old, five-foot-eight, with short brown hair and a brown beard. The man was last seen wearing black and white sunglasses, a white t-shirt with "Guess" written in red across the chest, blue jeans and gray sandals.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

