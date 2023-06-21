Large fire damages 10 homes in 'various stages of construction' at new Oakville subdivision

Ten homes under construction were damaged in a massive fire in Oakville late Wednesday morning, say Oakville Fire Department.

The fire was located in a new subdivision in the area of Trafalgar Road and Dundas Street East.

Watch large fire at new housing development in player above

A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen in the air above the scene.

Oakville fire quickly responded and contained the now-doused fire.

They said in homes involved in the fire were in “various stages of construction.

The fire department also noted that the fire may have possibly been exacerbated by the wind.

Halton Police’s Oakville Division told CP24 that around 11:40 a.m. they received a call for a large fire in a new development at Dundas Street East and William Cutmore Boulevard.

Police said there are no reports of injuries at this time.