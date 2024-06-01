TTC streetcar derailed, 3 people injured in downtown Toronto crash

A TTC streetcar was derailed and three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash involving a vehicle in downtown Toronto Saturday morning.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Frederick and King streets in the city’s Old Town neighbourhood at 9:32 a.m. for a collision.

While the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, police said that the streetcar was derailed and two passengers were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Resulting road closures in the area, including sidewalks, are expected to remain in place for several hours and police are advising members of the public to use caution as wires may be down.

A number of TTC routes are also affected by the collision.