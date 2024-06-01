SIU investigating after man falls from fourth-floor window in Toronto's west end

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured when he fell from a window in Parkdale Saturday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police officers received a 911 call at 10:30 a.m. for a man in distress at a residence on Spencer Avenue, west of Dufferin Avenue.

When officers arrived, they tried to assist the 37-year-old man, but he fell from a fourth-floor window, the SIU said.

The man was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.