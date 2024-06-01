TORONTO
    • Man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

    Police are on the scene of a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday, May 1, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV Toronto) Police are on the scene of a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday, May 1, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV Toronto)
    Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke Saturday evening.

    Officers received a call shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Albion and Martin Grove roads.

    When they arrived, officers found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    No suspect information has been released.

