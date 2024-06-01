Pirates dump Blue Jays 8-1 to end Toronto's four-game win streak
Ke'Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds homered to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday afternoon and end the Blue Jays' four-game winning streak.
Hayes hit a two-run shot in Pittsburgh's three-run first inning and Reynolds added a two-run homer in the ninth.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the lone run for the Blue Jays (27-30) in front of 36,484 spectators on a sunny afternoon at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi lasted 5 1/3 innings and allowed six earned runs.
Andrew McCutchen scored three times for the Pirates (27-31), who outhit the Blue Jays 11-6. The teams will play the rubber game in the three-game series Sunday afternoon.
Kikuchi (2-5) walked McCutchen on four pitches to kick off a rough first inning.
McCutchen later scored on an Edward Olivares sacrifice fly. Connor Joe doubled and scored when Hayes blasted his second homer of the year.
Daulton Varsho didn't play in Friday's series opener -- a 5-3 Toronto win in 14 innings -- due to food poisoning. He hit a standup triple in his first at-bat Saturday, but was left stranded when Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller struck out Daniel Vogelbach.
The Pirates tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning after a double and sacrifice bunt were followed by three straight singles. McCutchen lashed a pitch off Bo Bichette's glove to drive in Jared Triolo and later scored on a Joe single.
The Toronto infield was drawn in again in the sixth when Ryan Burr -- making his Blue Jays debut -- relieved Kikuchi with runners in scoring position. Burr got Triolo to hit a grounder to Bichette but the shortstop was wide with his throw home and Hayes scored on the error.
The Blue Jays tallied in the bottom half of the frame when Vogelbach lifted a flare to shallow centre field that allowed Guerrero to score from second base.
Keller (7-3) allowed five hits, one earned run, a walk and had eight strikeouts over six innings. Kikuchi gave up a walk, nine hits and fanned four.
With McCutchen aboard in the ninth inning, Reynolds went deep off left-hander Brendon Little for his eighth homer of the year.
The game took two hours 28 minutes to play.
ROMANO OUT
Before the game, the Blue Jays placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation.
Little was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.
SWEET RELIEF
Five Toronto relievers combined to throw seven hitless innings -- a franchise best -- in the series opener.
The team's previous best of six no-hit frames was set April 12, 1994 against the Oakland Athletics and matched Aug. 26, 2002 against the Chicago White Sox.
COMING UP
Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (5-6, 4.03 earned-run average) was tabbed to start on Sunday. The Pirates had yet to name their starter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2024.
Chad Daybell sentenced to death for killing wife and girlfriend’s two children in jury decision
Jurors resumed deliberations Saturday on whether a man should be sentenced to death after being convicted days earlier of the murders of his wife and his girlfriend’s two youngest children in Idaho.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont.
Brockville Police says a pedestrian has died following a collision with a train that was heading to Toronto.
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level
On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.
This Calgary home has a giant tree in the middle, and it's for sale
There's a luxury 'tree home' for sale in Calgary.
Lanny McDonald and a few old Flames take the Stanley Cup on a surprise visit to the man who saved his life
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
'It feels like freedom': Why some Albertans like going nude in nature
Few people can say they accidentally purchased a nude beach — but Shelley can. When she saw a piece of land she could fondly remember camping on was up for sale, she inquired about it and ended up purchasing it. She soon found that there were already inhabitants on it.
Trump election victory 'very unlikely,' but 'possible': former FBI director Comey
Former FBI director James Comey says while he believes former U.S. president Donald Trump "will be defeated" in the upcoming presidential election, he doesn’t think it’s a given.
Stabbed man stumbles into pharmacy in Montreal's Village, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a young man was stabbed in The Village neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
Making Quebec bilingual: 'What a lack of respect,' says Jolin-Barrette of the idea
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette added his voice to the Bloc Québécois and Conservatives in Ottawa who are outraged by comments made by Liberal MP Angelo Iacono, who said Quebec would benefit from becoming an officially bilingual province rather than having only French as its official language.
Quebec adopts bill granting 'parental union' to unmarried couples
On Friday, Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette welcomed the unanimous adoption a day earlier of his Bill 56 amending the Civil Code and creating a new parental union regime in Quebec.
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
OSTA's annual Drivers Appreciation Day took place Saturday
As another school year wraps up, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) held its annual Drivers Appreciation Day on Saturday to commemorate those in charge of that big yellow bus.
Sudbury police searching for two motorcyclists following crash at Maley Drive underpass
Greater Sudbury Police Service is looking for two motorcyclists – one of whom may be “seriously injured.”
22-year-old driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver was travelling more than 150km/h on Highway 11 in Benoit Township east of Timmins, Ont., on Friday.
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
Two celestial shows will be visible across Canada this week
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
-
Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
Mix of sun and cloud expected Sunday ahead of gloomy work week
The early morning hours Sunday might see some rainfall — but that's expected to end in the early afternoon.
SIU investigation into man who was bit by London police dog concludes
The director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to believe a London police officer committed a criminal offence after a man who was arrested was 'seriously injured' by the bite of a police service dog.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Body of missing Windsor man, last seen late last year, recovered in Detroit River
Since the start of this year, multiple search efforts have been conducted to locate Scott Kersey who was last seen on Dec. 29, 2023.
2 arrested after officers seize loaded shotguns from Glengarry apartment building: Windsor police
Windsor police officers say they have arrested two people and seized loaded shotguns from apartment units in the city's core.
-
Final frame for Windsor's last five-pin bowling alley
After 78 years in Windsor, the doors at Playdium Lanes have closed for a final time.
Barrie kicks off pride month with festival and parade
Barrie celebrated the start of Pride month with a special Pride march and festival in the downtown core on Saturday.
Innisfil Indian Association hosts first-ever Holi Rangotsav; festival of colours
The Innisfil Indian Association held their first-ever Holi Rangotsav, the festival of colours.
-
Innisfil Beach Road to close under Highway 400 Saturday overnight
Continued construction at the Innisfil Beach Road exit of Highway 400 will close certain areas of the interchange from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, allowing crews to remove the existing Highway 400 northbound bridge.
Winnipeg looking at fining residents for putting contaminated items in trash
The City of Winnipeg is asking the public if homeowners should have to pay for throwing contaminated items in their trash and recycling carts.
Osborne Village Starbucks permanently closed
Osborne Village residents will have to find a new spot to get their caffeine fix, as the River Avenue Starbucks location is closing up shop for good.
-
'Lots of love, darling': Hundreds of love letters dating back to 1920s up for sale
Hundreds of love letters from decades past are up for grabs, offering a peek into days when pen and ink were conveyors of connection when miles apart.
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years
The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years this June.
N.B. reaches tentative agreement with union representing social workers and psychologists
The New Brunswick government has reached a tentative agreement with a local union representing social workers among other professions in the province.
Gunshots fired at home in East Preston, police investigating
RCMP in Halifax are searching for information after shots were fired at a home in East Preston, N.S., on Saturday.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
Man on scooter killed in Old Strathcona crash
A 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Old Strathcona early Saturday morning.
AHS issues warning over high level of fecal matter in Lake Summerside
Fecal matter prompted a health warning for Lake Summerside in south Edmonton on Friday.
Dog Jog raises money for animals cared for at the Calgary Humane Society
Hundreds of people and their dogs are expected in North Glenmore Park for the Calgary Humane Society’s annual Dog Jog Saturday.
-
June marks the beginning of National Indigenous History Month
Canadians will spend this month learning about and celebrating the cultures, languages, knowledge, histories, and traditions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, as June has been designated as National Indigenous History Month.
Death investigation underway in Regina
An investigation is underway in Regina after an injured man died in hospital on Saturday.
Fine, Lenius among Roughriders cuts
The Saskatchewan Roughriders released quarterback Mason Fine and receiver Brayden Lenius on Saturday as the team announced its final roster cuts.
-
Iceland glacier covered in volcanic ash inspiration for Sask. artist
A Saskatchewan artist had a unique setting for his latest piece.
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Negotiations between Sask. teachers and province to resume next week
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon’s Ward 2 council member Hilary Gough won’t seek re-election
As Saskatoon's official campaign period begins, another city council member bows out of the race.
Surrey car crash sends 4 to hospital
Four people are in hospital after a serious car crash near the Surrey-Langley border on Saturday morning, according to police.
Hastings Street in Burnaby transforms into big party for Hats Off Day
Thousands of people flocked to Hastings Street in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood on Saturday to celebrate the annual Hats Off Day festival.
-
Start of June means B.C.'s minimum wage is now $17.40 per hour
The first day of June means the minimum wage for most workers in B.C. is now $17.40 per hour, as the province's annual inflation-based hike takes effect.
WestJet ordered to pay B.C. traveller $1,300 for a missed flight connection
A B.C. traveller will receive more than $1,300 in compensation from WestJet for a missed flight connection following a decision from the province's small claims tribunal.
-
