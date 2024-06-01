TORONTO
    • Male suspect wanted after allegedly groping teen in Milton: police

    A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
    Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an elderly male suspect who allegedly groped a teenage girl in Milton on Friday.

    Police say that the incident happened at approximately 3:40 p.m., near Childs and Ledwith drives in Milton. There, the suspect allegedly approached a 15-year-old female victim who was walking her dog, engaged in conversation with her and then proceeded to grab her and “forcefully kiss her multiple times on the cheek without her consent.”

    Police said the victim was not physically injured.

    No images of the suspect were released by police, however they have described him as a male with tanned skin between the ages of 70 to 80 years old, with facial hair. Additionally, police say that he has short and spikey grey and silver hair, bushy grey eyebrows, with a mole on his left cheek. He walks with a noticeable limp, and spoke with an Italian accent, they said.

    At the time of the alleged assault, he was wearing a blue button-up shirt and possibly shorts.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

