Killing of OPP officer hits close to home for Hagersville man who lost brother in the line of duty

Hagersville resident Jason Harnett knows exactly what the family of slain OPP officer Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala is and will be going through.

“It’s so painful. It’s absolutely horrific for them and it will last forever. … They will be affected for the rest of their lives by what has happened,” he shared during an interview with CP24.com Wednesday afternoon.

On Dec. 31, 2020, Harnett’s younger brother Andrew was killed in the line of duty. A sergeant with Calgary Police Service, the 37-year-old father-to-be died shortly before midnight after the fleeing driver of an SUV he’d pulled over dragged him into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Early Tuesday afternoon, just days before the third anniversary of his brother’s passing, Harnett was making his way home from Hamilton when he received a message from a local volunteer firefighter telling him that a police officer had been shot just outside town. That officer, identified hours later by OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique as 28-year-old Pierzchala, died a short time later in hospital.

“I’m sure that young constable had a really bright future ahead of him, just like my brother did. Our thoughts are with this man’s family. They’re going to have a really rough go,” Harnett said, noting both men were attending routine traffic calls when they were killed.

Ironically, Pierzchala was shot just a few kilometres down the road from the southwestern Ontario town where he and his two brothers were born and raised.

“In this case, we’re almost part of this incident. We’re right in the middle of it,” Harnett said, adding he heard helicopters hovering back and forth over their house for what felt like hours Tuesday evening as he and his mother sheltered in place while police searched for two “armed and dangerous” suspects.

“There were police cars everywhere and ambulances.”

Twenty-five-year-old Randall Mckenzie and a then-unidentified 30-year-old woman were arrested later that night.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mckenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were formally charged with first-degree murder in Pierzchala’s death. Ordered by the court to not communicate with numerous people, including potential crown witnesses, their co-accused, and the family of the victim, they are both due back in court on Jan. 17.

“I have to say, I’m more rattled by this one than any of the more recent police deaths because this time its right in my backyard,” said Harnett, adding it’s upsetting that Hagersville has once again been thrust into the spotlight due to the murder of a police officer.

“Just in September we renamed a local park in Andrew’s honour and then in early November the second accused was found guilty of manslaughter in my brother’s death. It’s all still very raw for us,” he shared.

The driver of the vehicle that killed Harnett’s brother was 17 years old at the time of the incident and cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They were found guilty of manslaughter on Nov. 10. One of three people in that SUV that night, the youth will be sentenced at a later date.

Amir Abdulrahman, who was 19 years old at the time, plead guilty to manslaughter in 2021 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Both offenders were initially charged with first-degree murder.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown in this undated handout image provided by the police service. The service says Harnett, a 12-year veteran of the force, died on Thursday night after being hit by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service

Harnett said the court process has been a “very frustrating experience” and said he expects it’ll be much of the same for Pierzchala’s family.

“They’ll have to go through two murder trials, just like we did. … That’ll be the next struggle for them,” he said, pointing to the many challenges loved ones of victims face as they try to navigate the justice system.

“There’s delays, a lack of prioritization, and reduced sentences. People who commit violent crimes are getting off on technicalities and are being handed weak sentences.”

Harnett said his brother and Const. Pierzchala deserve better.

“They were both police officers doing their duty and in the line of duty when they were killed,” he said, adding it’s his hope that by continuing to speak up change will eventually happen.

To honour Andrew, Pierzchala, and the first responders who put their lives on the line every day for our safety, Harnett is urging everyone to turn on a blue light outside their home starting now until New Year’s Day.

Originally he’d hope to launch the campaign on Dec. 31 on the third anniversary of his brother’s death, but after Tuesday’s events in Hagersville, he’s asking people to get on board starting today.

“This little sign of support is very meaningful,” he said.