TORONTO -- It's been more than 10 months since Amir Hossein Homayouni, better known as Danni, was shot and killed at his Richmond Hill home. His family and friends gathered outside a courthouse in Newmarket on Monday as a preliminary hearing began for the man accused in his death.

"Danni loved his neighbours, his community" sister-in-law Sasha Zoghi told CTV News this morning. "He was an amazing and successful hairstylist who touched the lives of many and was loved by everyone he met."

Thirty-five-year-old Homayouni was shot and killed at his Richmond Hill home on Nov. 13, 2020. Security cameras in the neighbourhood picked up the sound of a series of gunshots just after 6 p.m. Homayouni was found shot outside his home on Leisure Lane, near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive, he was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

It was on that day that "our family lost it's light and joy," said Zoghi.

Since that day, those who knew Homayouni have been trying to understand why someone would want him dead.

"We're not talking about no mafia boss" said friend Kia Ahadi, "we're talking about a guy who was a loving son, a loving friend. He just brought so much joy to everybody. He never harmed anybody. Something like this should not be happening in our community.

In December, York Regional Police arrested 18-year-old Jaheim Claudius Johnson in Toronto. He was charged with first-degree murder.

As Johnson's preliminary hearing began on Monday, family and friends of Homayouni gathered at the front entrance of the courthouse, holding signs reading "Justice for Danni" and "Stop Gun Violence". Some wept, others exchanged hugs. They all stood silently as people began filing into the courthouse.

"We know nothing will bring him back, but we don't want one more family to go through this agonizing pain that we've been going through every single day. We need to make this senseless gun violence stop, but most of all we need justice for Danni," Zoghi said.

The preliminary hearing will continue on Tuesday.