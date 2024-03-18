TORONTO
Toronto

    Jury selection set to start today in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

    The face of Toronto Police officer Jeffrey Northrup is seen on a plasma screen at his his funeral service, in Toronto on July 12, 2021. Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young The face of Toronto Police officer Jeffrey Northrup is seen on a plasma screen at his his funeral service, in Toronto on July 12, 2021. Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago.

     

    Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

    Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021 after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

    Another plainclothes officer was also injured.

    Northrup was a 31-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service.

    Zameer was granted bail in the fall of 2021, but the reasons for the decision and evidence presented in court are covered by a standard publication ban.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

