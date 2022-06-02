Jurors in Hoggard sex assault trial ask to review testimony of complainant's friend

Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard have asked to review the testimony of a friend of one of the complainants, hours after telling the court they could not reach a unanimous agreement on some counts.

The jury has requested a playback of the testimony given by a close friend of the younger complainant. Both the complainant and her friend were teenagers at the time of the alleged incidents.

Earlier Thursday, the jury told the court that it was deadlocked. Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts instructed them to keep trying and to listen to each other's views with an open mind.

Hoggard, the lead singer of the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

Prosecutors allege he violently and repeatedly raped a teenage fan and a young Ottawa woman in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. They also allege he groped the teen after a Hedley show in Toronto in April 2016, when she was 15.

The defence contends the complainants had consensual sex with Hoggard and lied about it later to cover up their embarrassment after being rejected.

Deliberations began Tuesday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.